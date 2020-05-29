      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

Full Throttle Rock and Ride Official Rules

May 29, 2020 @ 2:25pm

In addition to the general rules HERE

These are the specific rules for the Full Throttle Rock and Ride.

  1. Must be present to qualify/win.
  2. Participants will be asked to fill out a form to qualify before kickstands go up at 10am.
  3. One qualifier will be drawn at the end of the ride every week.
  4. All qualifiers must be present at the final Full Throttle Rock and Ride (TBD) to win.

 

GRAND PRIZE: A TENT SITE FOR TWO AT THE PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND FOR THE STURGIS RALLY AUGUST 7th – 16th  

 

 

Recent Podcasts