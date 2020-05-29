Full Throttle Rock and Ride Official Rules
In addition to the general rules HERE
These are the specific rules for the Full Throttle Rock and Ride.
- Must be present to qualify/win.
- Participants will be asked to fill out a form to qualify before kickstands go up at 10am.
- One qualifier will be drawn at the end of the ride every week.
- All qualifiers must be present at the final Full Throttle Rock and Ride (TBD) to win.
GRAND PRIZE: A TENT SITE FOR TWO AT THE PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND FOR THE STURGIS RALLY AUGUST 7th – 16th