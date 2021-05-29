Free ROYAL BLISS show TODAY! Coming by car? Here is where to park.
Full Throttle ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK, Miller High Life & House Of Harley!
Freedom Music Series with a FREE show from ROYAL BLISS TODAY 5/29 (noon to 3pm). Open to EVERYONE!
Food trucks and outdoor bar!
If you can’t make it for our ride, just meet us for the after party and ROYAL BLISS show at House Of Harley!
If You Are Riding There On Your Own… Motorcycle Parking Will Be Marked On Layton Ave.
Car Parking Is Directly Across The Street, Follow The Signs In The JATC Parking Lot. The Milwaukee And Racine HOG Chapters Will Be There To Assist You To Find Parking Also:
Click HERE for details about our ride to the party! Join us… all bikes welcome. Just show up and ride.
Look For Our VFW “Dip Jar”… Your Chance To Support Our Troops By Contributing To The VFW’s Unmet Needs Program.
Future Rides:
Rides leaving from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake. Kickstands up at 10am:
Saturday 6/19 to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Sunday 6/20 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Sunday 7/11 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Saturday 7/17 – to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Sunday 7/25 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Saturday 7/31 – to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Saturday 8/21 – to (TBD) for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Sunday 8/29 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Sunday 9/5 – to (TBD) for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Rides leaving/returning House Of Harley-Davidson (times TBA):
Saturday 6/5 – Pride Ride/FREEDOM MUSIC SERIES with EDDIE BUTTS BAND (Noon to 3pm)
Saturday 6/12 – Law Enforcement Ride/FREEDOM MUSIC SERIES with THE RAID (Noon to 3pm)
Saturday 7/10 – FREEDOM MUSIC SERIES with BIG AL WETZEL (Noon to 3pm)
More Rides TBA!!!