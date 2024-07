*EDITORS NOTE…. They are for a Memorial for a friends child. We are looking into how to help them. PLEASE don’t take them or step on them.

Also… If you’d like you can help with their GoFund Me HERE.

As heard on the WIIL ROCK Morning Show… These flowers are in the parking lot here at the G Spot at Gurnee Mills. What is their story… Let us know in the comments of THIS Facebook post: