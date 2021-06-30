95 WIIL Rock is celebrating the holiday weekend with blocks of rock from your favorite WIIL Rock artists!
So whether you’re hanging with the family, grillin’, chillin’, boatin’, ridin’ or watching the night sky explode into colors take WIIL Rock wherever you go for the tunes you need!
All weekend long from Friday at 10am until Monday at midnight!
The 95 WIIL Rock Fourth of July Block Party weekend is sponsored by:
Frontline Defender in Gurnee Mills and Southridge Mall
and
Turtle Beach Water Rentals on Channel Lake