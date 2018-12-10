Foo Fighters, Tool & Korn To Headline Inaugural Epicenter Festival In North Carolina

Credit: Brantley Gutierrez

Foo Fighters, Tool and Korn will headline the inaugural Epicenter festival, held May 10-12 in Richmond County, North Carolina.

The lineup also includes Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Bring Me the Horizon, 311, Evanescence, Bush, Live, Mastodon, Black Label Society, The Cult, The Prodigy, Killswitch Engage, Tom Morello, Badflower and Skillet, among many more.

Epicenter takes the place of the long-running Carolina Rebellion. For the full lineup and ticket info, visit EpicenterFestival.com.

In other Foo and North Carolina-related news, frontman Dave Grohl debuted his 23-minute Play project live over the weekend at ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Warren Haynes‘ 2018 Christmas Jam festival in Asheville. For the performance, Grohl’s backing band including his Them Crooked Vultures band mate Alain Johannes, Concrete and Gold producer Greg Kurstin, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, among others.

Fan-recorded footage of the set is streaming now on YouTube.

