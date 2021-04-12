FLOTD Robert from Ringwood
FLOTD Robert from Ringwood!
Occupation? Mondelez (Nabisco)
Relationship status? Married 30 years in August
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Halestorm currently
Hobbies? Bags. Sitting in recliner and doing nothing.
Favorite position? Whatever I can get
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jennifer Aniston (my Hall Pass)
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? Don’t really have 1 favorite
What’s a weird fact you know? Still have the quadratic formula memorized
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Tropical island
Most embarrassing moment? Getting drunk at Ravinia
ALL TIME favorite song? Any Zeppelin
Turn ons? Girls in bikinis
Turn offs? Too many piercings. Smokers