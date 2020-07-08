FLOTD Patti from Carpentersville
Occupation? William Charles Electric
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown
Hobbies? Raising my chickens
Favorite position? On top
Cocktails with a celebrity? Vodka with Vince Vaughn
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Home sweet home
Most embarrassing moment? Farting out loud in a public place
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Had sex in a elevator
Turn ons? Nice butt
Turn offs? Hairy men
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom