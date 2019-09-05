      Weather Alert

FLOTD is WES from Round Lake Beach

Sep 5, 2019 @ 7:55am

Name? Wes

Age? 34

Work? Steris

Married/Single? Single

Kids? Yes

Hobbies? Drinking Beer

Favorite WIIL ROCK band? PANTERA!

Favorite Position? 69

If you could have a drink with one celebrity? Philip Anselmo

Favorite Food? Pizza

Cocktail of choice? None. Just beer.

Favorite 90’s Song? Black Hole Sun

Most Embarrassing Moment?  Every second of my life

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? My Ex

Turn Ons? Girls who like metal

Turn Offs? Women that don’t eat beef (literally like ground beef)

FMK (Tom, Emily, Eddie): F Tom, M Emily, K Eddie

