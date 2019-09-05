FLOTD is WES from Round Lake Beach
Name? Wes
Age? 34
Work? Steris
Married/Single? Single
Kids? Yes
Hobbies? Drinking Beer
Favorite WIIL ROCK band? PANTERA!
Favorite Position? 69
If you could have a drink with one celebrity? Philip Anselmo
Favorite Food? Pizza
Cocktail of choice? None. Just beer.
Favorite 90’s Song? Black Hole Sun
Most Embarrassing Moment? Every second of my life
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? My Ex
Turn Ons? Girls who like metal
Turn Offs? Women that don’t eat beef (literally like ground beef)
FMK (Tom, Emily, Eddie): F Tom, M Emily, K Eddie