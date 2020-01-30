      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Victoria from Island Lake!

Jan 30, 2020 @ 7:48am

Name? Victoria

From? Island Lake

Where do you work? Allstate

Relationship Status? Married

Kids? 4 boys

Hobbies? Fishing, hiking, swimming & traveling – basically anything outdoors

Favorite WIIL ROCK band? Disturbed

Favorite Position? On Top

Drink with a celebrity? Mark Wahlberg

Favorite Food? Ribeye

Cocktail of Choice? Vodka

Favorite 90’s song? Baby Got Back

Most embarrassing moment? Got my monthly friend while in class

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Jumped off a bridge

Turn Ons? Quick wit humor, acts of kindness, gentlemen (chivalry is not dead)

Turn Offs? Rudeness, intentionally mean people, social media bullies

FMK: F – Emily, M – Tom, K – Eddie

 

