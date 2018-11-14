FLOTD is Verika from Milwaukee FLOTD is Verika from Milwaukee Occupation? Model and gamer gal Relationship status? Married + 2 kids Hobbies? Designing board games, modeling, singing Cocktail of choice? Rum and grapefruit soda Turn ons? Laughter/humor Turn offs? Pushy SHARE RELATED CONTENT WEB WEDNESDAY #Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block Members Of Tool, Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Evacuate Due To California Wildfires 420 Hit of the Day – Greta Van Fleet – You’re The One #TomTube – Tuesday 11/13/18