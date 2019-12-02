      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Tony from Spring Grove

Dec 2, 2019 @ 8:14am

Occupation? Corporate Cigar Merchandiser for Binny’s Beverage Depot
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Avenged Sevenfold 
Hobbies? Photography, Cigars, Hiking, Gaming
Favorite position? Outside Linebacker
Cocktails with a celebrity? Drew Brees
Favorite food? Burgers
Most embarrassing moment? Too many to list
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Bungee jumped from a crane
Turn ons? Sense of humor, intelligence
Turn offs? Drama, bad attitude
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K Tom

