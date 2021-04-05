FLOTD is Tommy from Beach Park
Occupation? Solider delivery/ Amazon driver
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Riding my bike and listening to live music
Favorite position? Any
Cocktails with a celebrity? WWE’s The Undertaker
Favorite movie? Maximum Overdrive
What’s a weird fact you know? Bats ways turn left when leaving a cave.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? In a cabin in the US where there is not alot of people around.
Give us a backhanded compliment: Your show is great… sometimes
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Make funny faces
Most embarrassing moment? When I was a kid I try to roller skate and I fell on my backside everytime.
ALL TIME favorite song? Man in the Box
Turn ons? My wife and funny people
Turn offs? Liars and rude people