FLOTD is Tommy from Beach Park!
Occupation? Soldier delivery driver for Amazon
Relationship status? Happily Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Too many list
Hobbies? Listen to music and video games and muscle cars.
Favorite position? Whatever the wife’s in the mood for
Cocktails with a celebrity? The Undertaker
Favorite food? Pasta
Favorite movie? Horror movies or something with fast cars. Too many too list.
What’s a weird fact you know? Nothing
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Log cabin away from the city
Most embarrassing moment? None
ALL TIME favorite song? Man in the box
Turn ons? My wife
Turn offs? Lying people