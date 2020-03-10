FLOTD is Todd from Round Lake
Occupation? Assembly worker
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica
Hobbies? Video games and spending time with my kids and wife, cars (sports, classic, exotic)
Favorite position? Me standing her laying down
Cocktails with a celebrity? Scarlett Johansson or Anne Hathaway
Favorite food? Tacos
Most embarrassing moment? Walking into the wrong class during school
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Played paintball in gym shorts and my paintball mask
Turn ons? Boobs and classic cars
Turn offs? Stuck up women who think they are better then everyone else.
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Stino because she is CRAZY HOT; M Emily and K Tom and Eddie (sorry)