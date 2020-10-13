FLOTD is Todd from Round Lake
FLOTD is Todd from Round Lake!
Occupation? Dollar General
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica and Ozzy
Hobbies? Playing guitar, watching movies, hanging out with friends and video games
Favorite position? Don’t matter
Cocktails with a celebrity? Scarlett Johansson but dressed as the black widow.
Favorite food? Italian
Favorite movie? 1978 Halloween
What’s a weird fact you know? People can’t drive for crap these days.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? A castle in England
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? I can do voices from some movies.
Most embarrassing moment? Got caught making out with a girl in the girls bathroom
ALL TIME favorite song? Journey Separate Ways
Turn ons? Redheads, brunettes, curvy, bbw’s,dirty talk. Big boobs and pale women.
Turn offs? Gold diggers, stuck up bitches and liars