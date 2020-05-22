      Breaking News
FLOTD is Todd from Caledonia

May 22, 2020 @ 6:54am

Occupation? Not working due to dumb ass covid 19
Relationship status? Engaged
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Clutch
Hobbies? Motocross and masturbating
Favorite position? Doggy on the countertop
Cocktails with a celebrity? If Weird Al Yanko drank it would be with him
Favorite food? Lasanga
Favorite 90’s song? Whip It by DEVO
Most embarrassing moment? DUI in front of my dad in my front yard
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Flipped my car on a telephone pole
Turn ons? Bl*w j*bs by women
Turn offs? Bad Breath, boogers hanging from some ones nose, BO
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie 

