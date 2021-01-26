FLOTD is Todd from Caledonia
Occupation? I don’t have one
Relationship status? Engaged to a woman
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Smoking the reefer
Favorite position? Bl*mpkin
Cocktails with a celebrity? Sylvester Stallone
Favorite food? Lasagna
Favorite movie? Predator
What’s a weird fact you know? 5,280 feet = one mile
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Somewhere with no f*ckin covid
Most embarrassing moment? S*arted myself with white sorts on while shopping
ALL TIME favorite song? Reign in Blood
Turn ons? I like big butts and I cannot lie
Turn offs? Chicks with a ton of tattoos