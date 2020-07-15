FLOTD is Tim from Ohio

FLOTD is Tim from West Liberty, Ohio!
Occupation? Honda Powersports Research and Development
Relationship status? Long time girlfriend
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica
Hobbies? Trail riding ATV’s
Favorite position? The Stiffler
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tequila Boom Booms with Bill Burr
Favorite food? Chickie Nuggies at midnight
Favorite 90’s song? Very Ape – Nirvana
Most embarrassing moment? Getting caught “in the act” at a park
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Asked my girlfriend to move in
Turn ons? Aggressive driving
Turn offs? Laziness
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom