      Weather Alert

FLOTD is THE Kyle from Wauconda

Feb 25, 2020 @ 6:14am

FLOTD is THE Kyle from Wauconda

Occupation? Self employed
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Korn
Hobbies? Going to concerts, kayaking, playing drums
Favorite position? CEO, or bat in the belfry
Cocktails with a celebrity? The Rock
Favorite food? Tacos
Most embarrassing moment? Cleveland beer week….too many free samples oops
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Drive without my seatbelt
Turn ons? Humans
Turn offs? Space aliens
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Eddie; K Emily

Recent Podcasts