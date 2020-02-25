FLOTD is THE Kyle from Wauconda
FLOTD is THE Kyle from Wauconda
Occupation? Self employed
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Korn
Hobbies? Going to concerts, kayaking, playing drums
Favorite position? CEO, or bat in the belfry
Cocktails with a celebrity? The Rock
Favorite food? Tacos
Most embarrassing moment? Cleveland beer week….too many free samples oops
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Drive without my seatbelt
Turn ons? Humans
Turn offs? Space aliens
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Eddie; K Emily