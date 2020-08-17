      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

FLOTD is the BEAUTIFUL Jen Marr

Aug 17, 2020 @ 7:40am

FLOTD is the BEAUTIFUL Jen Marr – filling in for Emily this week!

Occupation? 95 WIIL Rock
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5FDP
Hobbies?  Spray Painting
Favorite position?  (Been too long)
Cocktails with a celebrity?  Vodka Martini with Ryan Reynolds
Favorite food?  Steak MR
If you could live anywhere, where would you go?  Greece
Most embarrassing moment?  Too many.
ALL TIME favorite song?  Shameless – Garth
Turn ons?  Tattoos, Sincerity & Love of animals
Turn offs?  Unsubstantiated cockiness 

Recent Podcasts