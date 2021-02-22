FLOTD is Tasha from Round Lake
Occupation? High school janitor
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Offspring
Hobbies? Anything art or outside
Favorite position? On top
Cocktails with a celebrity? A blunt* with Snoop Dogg (quit drinking)
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite movie? Nightmare Before Christmas
What’s a weird fact you know? Dolphins can ejaculate at the same speed a bullet from a 12g shotgun
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Hawaii
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Scream? Maybe twerk?
Most embarrassing moment? Have too many to pinpoint just one
ALL TIME favorite song? Ummmmmmm? Just one song??? No.
Turn ons? Someone actually understanding how i like to be turned on
Turn offs? Idiots