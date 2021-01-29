FLOTD is Tasha from Lake Geneva
Occupation? Tasha’s Fairy Good Memories Photography Business
Relationship status? Widowed
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Seaglassing, Rock Painting, lensball photography
Favorite position? I like Aaron Rodgers so whatever postion he plays.
Cocktails with a celebrity? Katy Perry, CCR, Areosmith, Rihanna, The temptations.
Favorite food? Tacos, Tacos and more tacos!!! Hooters hot wings,
Favorite movie? My Girl, Con Air, Hocus Pocus, Double Jeopardy, A time to kill.
What’s a weird fact you know? Jack Daniel’s birthday is unknown so it’s the entire month of sept begins sept 1st.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? florida or usvi
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Take their picture
Most embarrassing moment? Falling asleep at the royal bliss concert. Thanks for changing the show time lol. Or when I called in to win tickets with my 911 voice. Ha. Embarrassing.
ALL TIME favorite song? that this station plays… Pantera Walk.
Turn ons? My boyfriend doing the dishes!! Thanks for doing them everyday!!
Turn offs? Men with long nails. Men clip your nails!!!