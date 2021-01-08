      Breaking News
FLOTD is Suzanne from Salem

Jan 8, 2021 @ 8:13am

FLOTD is Suzanne from Salem!

Occupation? Bristol 45 Diner
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Disturbed
Hobbies? Riding our motorcycle or golf cart
Favorite position? ?
Cocktails with a celebrity? Margaritas with Aaron Rodgers
Favorite food? Cheese curds
Most embarrassing moment? Ran full force into 7’1″ kid in HS. Papers flying in the air like confetti.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Took an entire neighborhood’s lawn decor one night and put them in our friend’s front yard. Even managed to pull up a stop sign.
Turn ons? Politeness
Turn offs? Arrogance

