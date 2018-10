FLOTD is our girl STINO

Occupation? Stino’s World

Hobbies? Drinking and going to rock concerts

Fav band? Incubus

Cocktail of choice? Vodka/soda splash of cran

Fav curse word? Fuck

Fav position? Tied up

Turn ons? Neck tattoos

Turn offs? Rules

FMK with Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily, M Tom, K Eddie