FLOTD is Skye from Johnsburg
FLOTD is Skye from Johnsburg!
Occupation? Sunnyside Little store
Relationship status? Married to my high school sweetheart with 5 beautiful daughters
Favorite WIIL Rock band? I Prevail
Hobbies? Reading, fishing, playing video games and sleeping
Favorite position? Table top while I’m being fed a sandwich
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tim Curry but we both have to dress in his rocky horror outfit
Favorite food? All of it
Favorite movie? Drop Dead Fred!
What’s a weird fact you know? Female kangaroos have 3 vaginas
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Braşov, Romania
Give us a backhanded compliment… Wow you guys are pretty good for a Wisconsin station.
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Be socially awkward
Most embarrassing moment? I’m 100% going to hell for this one but, when I was about 15 my mom babysat a girl who was born with missing fingers and below her knee on one leg. I was trying to help her with her math homework. Im shitty at math so I said “ok well here let’s count on your fingers” realizing my fuck up i panicked and told her to count on her toes instead. I ended up going to get my mom and have never wanted to die from embarrassment so bad in my life.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Having kids
ALL TIME favorite song? Headspin by Butcher Babies
Turn ons? Fun loving, great smile, funny, matches my level of weird
Turn offs? Condescending, clingy, closed minded
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie