FLOTD is Sherry from Antioch
FLOTD is Sherry from Antioch!
Occupation? Walgreens DH
Relationship status? Very Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Many
Favorite position? All
Cocktails with a celebrity? Anyone really
Favorite food? Steak, Salmon, or any cook out type foods
Most embarrassing moment? Don’t have any
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Fought a guy much bigger and taller than I. He said something out of line
Turn ons? A Mans Hands and Eyes
Turn offs? Narcissists
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K Tom