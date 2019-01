FLOTD is Shelby from Pleasant Prairie!

Occupation? Otto Nelson Moving

Relationship status? Single + no kids!

Hobbies? Fishing, knitting, anything history related

Favorite bands? I Prevail, Avenged Sevenfold, Breaking Benjamin

Cocktail of choice? Double Jack and Coke

Fav curse word? Fuck!

Turn ons? A guy who’s funny and can hold an intelligent conversation

Turn offs? Not handling your business like an adult

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F & M Eddie… K no one! I love the show too much to decide:)