FLOTD is Shelby from Pleasant Prairie!
Occupation? Otto Nelson Moving and La Petite Academy
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Oh man, I gotta pick one? Umm…
Hobbies? None
Favorite position? Wouldn’t you like to know? Haha
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tom Hanks
Favorite food? Mac and Cheese
Favorite movie? Deadpool
What’s a weird fact you know? The act of throwing a person out of a window is called “defenestration”.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Somewhere warm, on an oceanic coast. Doesn’t matter where.
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Look at them confused
Most embarrassing moment? When my seventh graders found out their classmate was the little brother of an ex boyfriend of mine and started asking questions.
ALL TIME favorite song? Diary of Jane
Turn ons? Effort. Communication. Being forward.
Turn offs? Bad grammar. Large egos. Argumentative people