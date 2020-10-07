FLOTD is Shelby from Genoa City
Occupation? Genoa City Travel Center
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Halestorm
Hobbies? Chainmaille
Favorite position? Sleeping on my side
Cocktails with a celebrity? Taylor Momsen
Favorite food? N/A
Favorite movie? N/A
What’s a weird fact you know? There are no laws against cannibalism in the US
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? N/A
Give us a backhanded compliment… I’ve been listening to you since elementary school, surprised your still on the air
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Burp on command
Most embarrassing moment? N/A
ALL TIME favorite song? You’re Gonna Go Kid- The Offspring