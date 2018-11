FLOTD is Shawnda from Genoa City!

Occupation? Nurse

Relationship status? In a reltionship + 3 kiddos

Hobbies? Boating, drinking, concerts, vacationing and reading

Favorite position? Hands down, cowgirl

Cocktail of choice? Malibu and diet coke

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Made out with a woman while her husband taped it!

Turn ons? Neck blowing, nice eyes, “seeing evidence of arousal”

Turn offs? Bad hygiene, cocky, small penis

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Love them all!