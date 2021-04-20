FLOTD is Shannon from Fox Lake
Occupation? Smiles of Lindenhurst
Relationship status? Long term relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? NIN
Hobbies? Reading, Camping, spending time with the kids,cooking
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Morgan Freeman
Favorite food? Salad with Blue Cheese Yum!
Favorite movie? Se7en
What’s a weird fact you know? There’s a genetic disorder called Ectodermal Dysplasia
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Germany or Costa Rica
Most embarrassing moment? Pi**ing my pants while pregnant
ALL TIME favorite song? Lovesong The Cure
Turn ons? Guys who help clean and cook
Turn offs? Crappy music style