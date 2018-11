FLOTD is Shanna from Burlington

Occupation? Dept. of Natural Resources

Relationship status? Married + 2 kids

Hobbies? Sewing, reading and chasing my favorite band

Favorite band? Royal Bliss

Cocktail of choice? Vanilla bourbon and Dr. Pepper

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Jumped off a bridge into a river

Turn ons? Back rubs and booze

Turn offs? Loud chewers

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom