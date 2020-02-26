FLOTD is Scott from Beach Park
Occupation? Tighthead Brewing Company
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Tool
Hobbies? TV, movies and beer
Favorite position? The butter churner
Cocktails with a celebrity? John Candy (Deceased), Dave Grohl (Alive)
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Enter Sandman
Most embarrassing moment? Ripped my pants clean off getting off the ride Jaws at Universal Studios
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Coitus in the courthouse
Turn ons? Dark Hair, eyes, personality
Turn offs? Someone pushing their beliefs on me
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K Tom