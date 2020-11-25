FLOTD is Ryan from Franksville
FLOTD is Ryan from Franksville!
Occupation? Accu-Rite Trailer
Relationship status? Engaged
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Pantera
Hobbies? Snowmobiling. Drinking miller beer
Favorite position? Doggie
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jim Lahey
Favorite food? Cheeseburger
Favorite movie? Days of Thunder
What’s a weird fact you know? If you stretch your arms out and measure from middle finger to middle finger that’s how tall you are
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Montana
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Talk like Stewie
Most embarrassing moment? Falling over a tree stump at the end of a wedding
ALL TIME favorite song? Metallica nothing else matters
Turn ons? Dark hair
Turn offs? No common sense