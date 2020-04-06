FLOTD is Ryan from Arlington Heights
Occupation? Sherwin Williams as a Lead hub delivery driver
Relationship status? Single and not mingling
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Butcher Babies and Too many others to list
Hobbies? Going to classic car shows and showing off my 64 Beetle
Favorite position? Don’t have one
Cocktails with a celebrity? Christina Ricci or Jensen Ankles
Favorite food? Steak n mixed veggies with potatoes
Favorite 90’s song? Genie in a bottle
Most embarrassing moment? Getting my head stuck in a metal banister when i was little
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Completing the Tough Murder obstacle course
Turn ons? Tattoos, piercings, a punk rock chick with a genuine heart
Turn offs? Dishonesty, high maintence, fakeness
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie