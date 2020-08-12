FLOTD is Rose from McHenry
Occupation? Occupation? Childcare
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bad Wolves
Hobbies? Gaming, watching movies
Favorite position? D*ggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Emilia Clark
Favorite food? Italian
If someone said, “Hey do that thing you do?” What would you do? Make bug eyes
ALL TIME favorite song? Aeroplane Red Hot Chili Peppers
Most embarrassing moment? P**ing myself twice while pregnant
Turn ons? Tattoos, muscles, motorcycles
Turn offs? Narcissism, bad hygiene, hair pulling