Mar 30, 2021 @ 7:49am

FLOTD is Rose from Beach Park!

Occupation? Avon Rep
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss, Shinedown, Godsmack, Metallica, In This Moment, Avatar, Pop Evil, +
Hobbies? Music/singing, cats, guns, sleeping, hanging out with my husband & friends, hiking/beach/nature reserves
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tom Hanks
Favorite food? Veggie burgers
Favorite movie? Titanic, Shawshank Redemption, The Crow
What’s a weird fact you know? Many animal species mate for life
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Irish countryside or country cabin in USA
Give us a backhanded compliment… You guys are great… today.
Most embarrassing moment? Tripped on weeds falling right on my face. Everybody was calling me “Scarface”
ALL TIME favorite song? Thank You-Led Zeppelin
Turn ons? My husband, tats, dressing sexy (not slutty), got my navel pierced a few days ago at age 51!
Turn offs? Animal haters/abusers, liars, know it alls, users.

