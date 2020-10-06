FLOTD is Roger from Kenosha
Occupation? Roger’s Repair Center
Relationship status? Taken
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Volbeat
Hobbies? Jeeping and fishing
Favorite position? Any way I can get it
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jennifer Aniston
Favorite food? The kind you eat
Favorite movie? Shawshank
What’s a weird fact you know? Brakes on a passenger car run less than 400°F under normal load
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? My house
Give us a backhanded compliment. You rock all-day and I can’t listen to anything else. Because my antenna won’t allow it.
Most embarrassing moment? Late nights at the bar are always bad
ALL TIME favorite song? Grand Illusion. Styx.
Turn ons? Hair, eyes, boobs
Turn offs? Stupidity