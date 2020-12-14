FLOTD is Robin from Kenosha
FLOTD is Robin from Kenosha!
Occupation? Kenosha Metal Products
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? SKILLET
Hobbies? Going to rock shows, motorcycle riding, 4wheeling, rock painting and hunting, camping and kayaking.
Favorite position? Horizontal
Cocktails with a celebrity? Sully Erna
Favorite movie? Full Metal Jacket
What’s a weird fact you know? My brain is filled with useless knowledge.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Amsterdam
Give us a backhanded compliment… Can’t. Love you guys!
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Say, hold my beer.
Most embarrassing moment? Getting caught naked in the hot tub at Holiday in with the drummer from Head East after CoHo Rama
ALL TIME favorite song? Landslide by Stevie Nicks or Walk by Pantera
Turn ons? Funny, honesty, muscles
Turn offs? Liars and A-holes