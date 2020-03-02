FLOTD is Rick from Island Lake
Occupation? Retired
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Pearl Jam
Hobbies? Harleys, firearms, and living the dream
Favorite position? On my back
Cocktails with a celebrity? Clint Eastwood
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? Thunderstruck – ACDC
Most embarrassing moment? I can’t be embarrassed, I’m shameless
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Dancing on a Mexican bar top wearing nothing but a purple thong. Im 320 pounds. It’s on youtube under big man in thong in Mexico!
Turn ons? Riding my Harley
Turn offs? Ignorant people
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie