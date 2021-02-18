FLOTD is Rachel from Deerfield
Occupation? Hunting down a job better than babysitting at the moment
Relationship status? Single as a damn Pringle
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Rammstein and Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Gaming, concerts, head banging
Favorite position? One word: Yeehaw!
Cocktails with a celebrity? Til Lindemann from Rammstein of course!
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? Too many to name, but definitely not Twilight, ick.
What’s a weird fact you know? Pandas eat up to 12 hours a day
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Finland
Most embarrassing moment? Falling down the stairs at a Cradle of Filth concert and spraining my ankle
Turn ons? A great smile, personality and kindness towards animals
Turn offs? Bad breath, poor grammar, not animal friendly lol