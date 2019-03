FLOTD is Pete from Volo!

Occupation? Wauconda Park District

Relationship status? Single

Hobbies? Playing Sitar, unicycling, writing music

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Motley Crue

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Had sex in a Walmart display tent

Favorite position? Doggy style all day

Turn ons? People who have Tourettes like me

Turn offs? People who don’t like sushi

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Emily