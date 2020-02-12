FLOTD is Olivia from Fantasy Land
FLOTD is Olivia from Fantasy Land!
Occupation? At a chiro office
Relationship status? Not married but not single. (No I don’t want to get married)
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Asking Alexandria, A Day to Remember, I Prevail
Hobbies? Going to the gym and shopping
Favorite position? They’re all great!
Cocktails with a celebrity? Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite food? Pizza is life
Most embarrassing moment? Too many
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Played urologist with an ex. Lolol
Turn ons? Tall, tattoos, muscles, a good job, a nice car
Turn offs? Closed minded people
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom