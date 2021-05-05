FLOTD is Noemi from Zion!
Occupation? Snap on tools
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Motionless in White
Hobbies? Going to concerts, going to the lake and painting
Favorite position? I’m a saint
Cocktails with a celebrity? No idea
Favorite food? Chinese food
Favorite movie? Nightmare Before Christmas
What’s a weird fact you know? During your lifetime, you will produce enough saliva to fill two swimming pools.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? California
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Be like whaaaaaaat
Most embarrassing moment? Sitting in a wet chair back in fifth grade and people saying a peed on myself
ALL TIME favorite song? Knives and Pens by BVB
Turn ons? Personalities
Turn offs? Supporters of a certain political person