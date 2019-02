FLOTD is Nicole from Lakemoor!

Occupation? Cypress Avenue Works

Relationship status? Single

Hobbies? Sewing, painting, working out

Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown

Cocktail of choice? Whiskey sour

Fav position? Cowgirl

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Blacked out on Bourbon Street

Fav curse word? Douchenozzle 

Turn ons? Muscles on men, curves on women, nice eyes, facial hair… on men

Turn offs? MAGA hats, people who don’t like dogs