FLOTD is Nicki from Kenosha

Occupation? Mom

Relationship status? Single + twin girls!

Hobbies? Riding my motorcycle

Fav position? The Spork

Cocktail of choice? Tito’s and pineapple juice

Favorite 90’s song? Baby Got Back

Fav curse word? Skank

Turn ons? Eyes and smile

Turn offs? Bad grammar

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Emily all day