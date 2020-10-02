FLOTD is Nick from Palatine
FLOTD is Nick from Palatine!
Occupation? Mechanic, Marine Corps
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Shinedown and 5FDP
Hobbies? Getting my hands dirty, shoot guns
Favorite position? What ever gets it going
Cocktails with a celebrity? Robin Williams
Favorite food? Pizza, wings, chips
What’s a weird fact you know? The stick on your steering column is for your blinker. USE IT!
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Wherever home is
Most embarrassing moment? I am who I am
ALL TIME favorite song? 45 Shinedown
Turn ons? Tattoos, short hair, great personality
Turn offs? Being a stuck-up, know-it-all bitch