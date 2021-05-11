FLOTD is Nicholas from Mundelein
FLOTD is Nicholas from Mundelein!
Occupation? Specialty Billing Technician for Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica
Hobbies? Martial arts, video games, watching TV
Favorite position? It depends on my mood
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jet Li, since I’ve already met Brent Spiner. Although I don’t really drink much.
Favorite movie? Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
What’s a weird fact you know? Star Trek TOS used the transporter pads all the time because it was going to be too expensive to produce as many shuttlecraft as would have been needed.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Don’t know
Give us a backhanded compliment: I like listening to your station because it’s free.
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Do my Smeagol/Gollum impression
Most embarrassing moment? Got thrown out the boys bathroom in grade school in just my underwear. Luckily, hardly anyone was around.
ALL TIME favorite song? Enter Sandman
Turn ons? Nerdy glasses
Turn offs? Smoking, any piercings that aren’t in the ears
FLOTD is sponsored by Waukegan Tire: Rock Your Ride! Get the latest customer wheel and tire packages at Waukegan Tire!