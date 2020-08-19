      Breaking News
FLOTD is Neal from Antioch

Aug 19, 2020 @ 7:53am

FLOTD is Neal from Antioch!

Occupation? Disabled veteran
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Disturbed, FFDP, Three Days Gracedoggie
Hobbies? Naming songs, artist, suduko
Favorite position? D*ggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Gene Simmons
Favorite food? Steak
Favorite movie? Greesenot
What’s a weird fact you know? Nothing
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? On a deserted island
Most embarrassing moment? None
ALL TIME favorite song? Donna fargo funny face
Turn ons? My wife
Turn offs? Snobby bitches

