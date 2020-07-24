FLOTD is Monica from Lake Villa
Occupation? Real estate management
Relationship status? Single
Any kids? Yup, two. Also grandkids.
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bad Wolves (Tommy’s voice) & FFDP
Hobbies? Motorcycles, booze and tattoos
Favorite position? What a shame to limit it to just one! All of them!
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tommy Vext – I’ll surely go down in history with that!
Favorite food? Steak and tacos
Favorite 90’s song? Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
Most embarrassing moment? I honestly don’t know… hmmm
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Sex while riding my motorcycle
Turn ons? Purring or growling in my (right) ear
Turn offs? Arrogance for starters!
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Team Emily!